Vinyl Windows Highlight Architectural Features of Queens Home

Pella of Long Island representatives worked with this Queens, New York, homeowner to help design this project and come in under budget.

The homeowner chose Encompass by Pella vinyl windows. Bow windows with a tan exterior finish highlight the rounded projection. Between-the-glass grilles in a traditional pattern add a classic touch to the arched window above the welcoming entry.

For this project we partnered with Heng-Wei in Flushing, New York.