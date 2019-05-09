Vinyl Windows Highlight Architectural Features of Queens Home
May 9, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Queens, NY
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home and entryway
Products Used:
Bow Windows, Special Shape Windows, and Between-the-Glass Grilles
Pella of Long Island representatives worked with this Queens, New York, homeowner to help design this project and come in under budget.
The homeowner chose Encompass by Pella vinyl windows. Bow windows with a tan exterior finish highlight the rounded projection. Between-the-glass grilles in a traditional pattern add a classic touch to the arched window above the welcoming entry.
For this project we partnered with Heng-Wei in Flushing, New York.
