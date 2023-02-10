Home in Cooper-Young Neighborhood Gets Complete Pella Makeover

When searching for the best company to install their windows, this couple chose Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown.

When we asked why they chose us, they responded jokingly, “Because they called us back!”

They went on to say that in actuality, Pella had amazing customer service, and they felt like their vision for a new front door was heard by Pella. So, they trusted us to execute their vision and were blown away by the results (pictured above).

In total, this couple had eight wood windows replaced with eight, white vinyl windows. They said they loved that they could now open and close their windows (the previous windows had been painted shut) to allow fresh air into the home. Yet, when the new windows were closed, they appreciated that they also had noise reduction, as the Cooper-Young neighborhood can get particularly loud from the bars down the street.

These homeowners also appreciated that they would be able to better save money on their utilities because their new windows are energy efficient — keeping the home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer due to a type of insulating gas installed in the window panes.

Overall, the crowning achievement by Pella was the fantastic front door that Pella designed specifically for Kendyl and Gardner. The wooden door is majestic while also inviting. It goes seamlessly with the front porch and tremendously elevates the home’s curb appeal.

When asked if they would continue to use Pella for any other window needs, they gave a resounding “Yes.”