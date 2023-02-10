Home in Cooper-Young Neighborhood Gets Complete Pella Makeover
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on February 10, 2023
About the Cooper-Young Neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee
If you live in Memphis, Tennessee, you’ve likely heard of the eclectic and vibrant Cooper-Young neighborhood. Famous for its hip atmosphere, Cooper-Young is saturated with century-old homes tucked amongst family-owned businesses, unique shops, and historic sites. Residents also are within easy walking distance of some of the best restaurants in town.
Cooper-Young History
The Cooper-Young community started as a working-class neighborhood in the 1890s. Today, it’s considered one of Memphis’ most popular neighborhoods for long-time residents and newer homeowners who appreciate the artistic and bohemian lifestyle of this thriving district. The Cooper-Young community is also home to the Cooper-Young Arts Festival every September and holds annual garden walks.
Cooper-Young Real Estate
When you buy a home in Cooper-Young, you’ll likely purchase either a fixer-upper or a newly remodeled home. So, when a young and modern couple in Memphis was hunting for a home, they were delighted upon finding a stellar house in Cooper-Young. The house was remodeled mostly to their liking, but they knew they would need new windows to replace the current wood windows. They additionally wanted a front door that made their house stand out on the already beautiful street.
Pella Remodels a Home in Cooper-Young, Memphis
When searching for the best company to install their windows, this couple chose Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown.
When we asked why they chose us, they responded jokingly, “Because they called us back!”
They went on to say that in actuality, Pella had amazing customer service, and they felt like their vision for a new front door was heard by Pella. So, they trusted us to execute their vision and were blown away by the results (pictured above).
In total, this couple had eight wood windows replaced with eight, white vinyl windows. They said they loved that they could now open and close their windows (the previous windows had been painted shut) to allow fresh air into the home. Yet, when the new windows were closed, they appreciated that they also had noise reduction, as the Cooper-Young neighborhood can get particularly loud from the bars down the street.
These homeowners also appreciated that they would be able to better save money on their utilities because their new windows are energy efficient — keeping the home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer due to a type of insulating gas installed in the window panes.
Overall, the crowning achievement by Pella was the fantastic front door that Pella designed specifically for Kendyl and Gardner. The wooden door is majestic while also inviting. It goes seamlessly with the front porch and tremendously elevates the home’s curb appeal.
When asked if they would continue to use Pella for any other window needs, they gave a resounding “Yes.”
Find New Windows or Doors Near Memphis from Pella
Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown is the mid-south’s top-rated company for windows and doors. When you want to give your home an updated, distinguished, modern, or classic look, we invite you to contact us for a consultation. We would love to hear from you. Contact us at (901) 316-0166 or visit our 3092 Village Shops Drive, Suite 16, Germantown, Tennessee, showroom.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.