Replacement Lifestyle Series Windows
PostedbyMark Owens
on March 17, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
Built in 1929
Area of Structure Involved:
All external windows of the home were replaced
Products Used:
The home was built in 1929 and the windows were the original windows. This homeowner worked with our local Pella team to select the best windows that would fit in their home. They chose Lifestyle Series wood windows.
The end result was beautiful. Windows designed to fit your life, room by room. These windows offer the beauty and durability of wood combined with style flexibility, exceptional performance options and 37 time-tested, purposeful innovations.
Before
After
