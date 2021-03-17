<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Lifestyle Series Windows

Mark Owens

on March 17, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Memphis, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1929

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    All external windows of the home were replaced

  • Products Used:

    Single-Hung Windows and Pella Lifestyle Series

The home was built in 1929 and the windows were the original windows. This homeowner worked with our local Pella team to select the best windows that would fit in their home. They chose Lifestyle Series wood windows.

The end result was beautiful. Windows designed to fit your life, room by room. These windows offer the beauty and durability of wood combined with style flexibility, exceptional performance options and 37 time-tested, purposeful innovations.

Before

before

After

after

