The Best Front Door Options for a Modern Home Aesthetic
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on June 14, 2023
Homeowners across Memphis and the mid-south region are renovating their homes to achieve a more modern, stylish appearance. Updating your front door is a fast and effective method to enhance your home's curb appeal and improve its overall aesthetic. At Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown, we offer various front door options to help you achieve the desired look for your property.
Best Front Door Types for Modern and Contemporary Homes
In terms of both lifestyle and home design, modern- and contemporary-style homes have grown immensely in popularity — especially in new developments of Memphis. Typical of this style, clean lines and geometric shapes have been seen throughout modern homes in Memphis. At Pella, we offer a wide range of doors made of various materials that suit modern homes.
Steel Doors
Looking for a sturdy and long-lasting option for your front door? Consider steel front doors. With their naturally durable and strong build, this door material offers excellent protection and privacy. Plus, it's smooth surface makes steel doors ideal for painting in your desired color. At Pella, we offer a wide selection of steel door colors, so that you can find the best fit for your modern home design.
Maintaining and keeping these doors clean is a breeze, thanks to their steel panels. Not to mention, they are resistant to the elements and highly energy-efficient, making them a practical and stylish choice for your home.
Fiberglass Doors
Looking for a durable and low-maintenance front door? Consider fiberglass! Our fiberglass doors are resistant to dents, corrosion, and rust. Our fiberglass doors at Pella are made in different finishes. Choose from a variety of grains, such as Mahogany, Oak, and Fir, or go for the original Smooth fiberglass finish. Grained fiberglass is a budget-friendly option that gives your home warm, natural accents.
You can also choose between solid panels or panels with glass, if you'd like to increase your home's natural light. Modern homes typically feature ample open glass space on their windows and doors to let in natural light and create a simple look.
Get Modern Entry Doors at Pella Windows And Doors of Germantown
Memphis hosts a wide variety of home styles, from traditional southern to modern contemporary. To select the best door for your home, you need to take stock of your home's classic design, and decide on the material that fits best. If you live in or around Memphis, Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown is here to help you find the best front door for your modern home. When you meet with local Pella specialist in Memphis, we'll assist you in choosing the ideal door for your home. We will be able to talk through the maintenance requirements and customization options available.
In addition to being the top choice for homeowners nationwide, Pella's doors are not only beautiful but also energy efficient and long-lasting. In addition, we take pride in providing exceptional customer service and paying close attention to every detail. We're here to assist you if you need help deciding which door to select.
Visit our Germantown showroom for ideas at 3092 Village Shops Drive, Suite 16, contact us at (901) 316-0166, or reach out online to arrange an in-home consultation.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.