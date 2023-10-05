The Perks of a New Patio Door on Your Memphis Home

Are you tired of high maintenance costs and high energy bills? A new patio door may help. The Memphis heat is still sweltering at the beginning of autumn. When you have windows that are not energy-efficient it is like flushing money down the drain. Not to mention the sun can shine through your door panes and fade your furniture and floors.

This is not the case with Pella's energy-efficient panes on patio doors. Even as a replacement patio door, you can enjoy a range of energy-efficient features that can help you save money. These features include triple pane glass, Low-E (low-emissivity) glass, foam insulation, and, most importantly, proper installation.

You can trust Pella of Memphis to deliver great results when it comes to patio door installation. Our installation teams are highly skilled and experienced, and they use only the best materials and techniques to ensure an airtight fit for your new patio door. With a correctly installed patio door, you can enjoy energy efficiency, year-round, making for a more comfortable home and lower energy bill.

In addition, replacing your old patio door with a new one could save you money on both utility and maintenance expenses. Pella patio doors come with sturdy exteriors and low-maintenance designs that make them easy to care for and help them last for a long time. If you are constantly maintaining your old patio door, it could be a sign that it is time to upgrade to a new one.