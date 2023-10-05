The Perks of a New Patio Door on Your Memphis Home
on October 5, 2023
Step up your outdoor living space by upgrading it with brand-new exquisite patio doors. New patio doors can improve your home's security, ventilation, beauty, and curb appeal while also allowing you to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your home.
Suppose your current patio door looks tired and outdated and no longer functions correctly. It may be time for a replacement. Upgrading to a new patio door can bring many benefits that you can experience as soon as the installation is complete. Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown can help you achieve a brand-new patio design that offers a range of advantages. Let's explore some of these benefits below.
Perks of Patio Doors from Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown
1. Added Property Value
Imagine putting your house on the market and wanting to make sure it stands out from the rest. Did you know that something as simple as replacing your patio door can enhance your resale potential and value? The cost of replacing or installing a new patio door can be easily recovered by the increases it can bring in property value. Take advantage of this opportunity to upgrade your home and make it more appealing to buyers.
2. More Connected Indoor/Outdoor Living Spaces
A new patio door is an excellent way to create a sense of continuity between your indoor and outdoor areas. Multi-side and bifold patio doors can open an entire wall, merging two areas into one and creating an effortless flow between the two. Additionally, patio doors can increase ventilation and blend indoor and outdoor living, allowing for more airflow to make an interior room feel more connected with nature.
If you live in an area outside of Memphis proper such as Arlington, Collierville, Somerville, Arlington, Munford, and more, patio doors can help you enjoy Memphis' beautiful weather and natural beauty.
3. Enhance the Beauty of Your Home
Have you ever driven through Hedgemoor Estates in East Memphis, Cooper Young in Midtown, or perhaps driven to Collierville to see the new neighborhoods popping up all over? Many of these homes have Pella windows and doors.
Now imagine stepping out onto your patio and being greeted by a stunning new door that perfectly complements the style of your home. At Pella, we understand the value of a well-designed patio door, which is why we offer a range of patio door styles that can be customized with different features. With our expert guidance, Pella can customize your new patio door to reflect your unique taste and the distinctive style of your home. Upgrading your patio door not only enhances your curb appeal but can also transform the look and feel of your living space. Trust Pella to provide a door that will elevate your home's aesthetics.
4. Enhance Your Home's Security
Whether you are at home or away, security and privacy are of the utmost importance. Installing an integrated deadbolt is one way to secure your sliding patio door and gain peace of mind. This additional locking mechanism reinforces the door's strength and helps prevent forced entry. If you opt for a new patio door, you can also enjoy added privacy with built-in blinds or shades. At Pella, you can also choose our innovative Rolscreen, available on select wood patio doors. This unique shade only appears when needed and can be easily tucked away when not in use.
5. Utilities and Maintenance Cost Savings
Are you tired of high maintenance costs and high energy bills? A new patio door may help. The Memphis heat is still sweltering at the beginning of autumn. When you have windows that are not energy-efficient it is like flushing money down the drain. Not to mention the sun can shine through your door panes and fade your furniture and floors.
This is not the case with Pella's energy-efficient panes on patio doors. Even as a replacement patio door, you can enjoy a range of energy-efficient features that can help you save money. These features include triple pane glass, Low-E (low-emissivity) glass, foam insulation, and, most importantly, proper installation.
You can trust Pella of Memphis to deliver great results when it comes to patio door installation. Our installation teams are highly skilled and experienced, and they use only the best materials and techniques to ensure an airtight fit for your new patio door. With a correctly installed patio door, you can enjoy energy efficiency, year-round, making for a more comfortable home and lower energy bill.
In addition, replacing your old patio door with a new one could save you money on both utility and maintenance expenses. Pella patio doors come with sturdy exteriors and low-maintenance designs that make them easy to care for and help them last for a long time. If you are constantly maintaining your old patio door, it could be a sign that it is time to upgrade to a new one.
Invest in Patio Doors from Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown
Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown offers durable and resilient products designed to be long-lasting. Upgrading your patio doors with Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown will be a wise investment for your home and lifestyle. We proudly offer our services throughout the entire mid-south community, from Downtown Memphis to Collierville. Our team is ready to assist you in achieving your dream patio design, starting with new patio doors. You can rely on us to provide the proper guidance. Schedule a consultation online, call us at (901) 316-0166, or visit our 3092 Village Shops Drive, Suite 16, Germantown, Tennessee showroom.
