What is Low-E glass?

Low-E coatings help you to block out the majority of UV and IR wavelengths of light while still allowing most of the visible light through your window. They also differ from something like a solar film in the manufacturing and application process. A Low-E coating is microscopically thin and is applied during the initial manufacturing process. It’s closely bonded to the glass to the point that you’ll struggle to notice it. But one consideration is that you can’t apply the Low-E coating after your windows have been purchased and installed. If you want Low-E windows, you need to purchase Low-E windows. As a bonus, Low-E glass is applied from the manufacturer, so there is no risk in the coating voiding your warranty, which can happen with solar film.

In cold weather, Low-E glass can also help with energy efficiency by reflecting heat back into the home, helping to maintain warmth. In warmer months, it reflects heat away from the home, keeping it cooler. Blocking UV rays helps to prevent fading that can damage fabrics within your home including carpets, window treatments, and furniture.

Is Low-E glass worth it?

Quality Low-E glass does help block out UV and IR rays, giving your home a wide range of benefits. Blocking UV light can help reduce the wear and tear on fabrics and other materials in direct sunlight. Blocking IR light can help improve the efficiency of heating and cooling your home, by controlling the passage of heat in and out of windows.

There are other solutions that can block heat and UV similarly - standard thermal films, thermal curtains and blinds, etc. But unlike most of these, Low-E glass allows you to maintain a clear view with plenty of natural, visible light entering your home. You don’t have to sacrifice access to the sun to get rid of its downsides if you install Low-E glass.

It’s important to realize the insulation of Low-E glass applies to all forms of heat, not just the incoming IR of the sun. That means that during the winter, it helps trap heat inside your home, keeping you more comfortable.