What to Consider Before Choosing Sunroom Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on June 15, 2023
Our team at Pella of Memphis recently installed all-new Lifestyle 250 Series picture windows for a sunroom at an Arlington home, which had a stunning view of a lake from their sunroom. The homeowners have said it is now their favorite room in the house.
Of course, windows are the focal point of any sunroom. If you are considering installing new windows in your sunroom or building one from scratch, here are some great window options to choose from.
Types of Sunroom Windows
When it is time to pick the windows for your sunroom, first ask yourself the following questions: Do I want my windows to open and close? Do I have room for the windows to swing open? Will my windows be hard to reach? How many windows do I want? What size windows will look best in my sunroom? To help you answer these questions, here is a list of our most popular windows for sunrooms.
Picture Windows
If the view is your priority, picture windows are a great option. While these windows do not open, they provide an unobstructed view since there are no panes or window parts in the way. If you have the space for tall windows and ventilation isn’t an issue, have them installed from floor to ceiling for maximum natural light. Picture windows come in many shapes and sizes, allowing you to choose how much or little window space you'd like.
Casement Windows
Casement windows are an excellent choice for a sunroom, especially if you want to ventilate the room. These windows are easy to open, even if the furniture is in front of the windows. Using a crank, these windows swing outward to let fresh air into your home. Similar to picture windows, these windows offer an open glass space, giving you a great view of the outdoors.
Sliding and Double-Hung Sunroom Windows
These windows are the most classic window style and fit beautifully on Memphis homes. Plus, they open easily; with double-hung windows, you can move both panes and lock them into place, and with sliding windows, you can move the functioning pane from left to right and then lock it into place.
Unlike casement windows, these windows do not need additional exterior space to open them. Since both windows slide onto a track, they are great for overlooking patios, decks, and porches. Plus, you can add a screen to these windows to keep pests and debris out, while still enjoying the beautiful fresh air.
Window Frame Materials for Your Sunroom
There are three types of frame materials used by Pella windows: fiberglass, wood, and vinyl. Wood window frames provide warmth and natural beauty. Fiberglass is the strongest and most durable material for windows. Plus, vinyl windows are easy to maintain, budget-friendly, high-quality, and energy efficient.
Energy-Efficient Window Glass for Sunrooms
Since the sunlight will pour into your sunroom from all different angles, it is crucial that you use energy-efficient glass. This type of glass can help keep the room's temperature comfortable while minimizing UV rays that can fade your carpet, window treatments, and furniture. Our Low-E glass, for example, has a coating that reflects heat, which can help keep your home comfortable. Consider dual- or triple-pane glass windows as well. Argon gas can be used between each pane to offer additional layers of insulation. These layers save energy and reduce thermal transfer, ultimately helping you save a significant amount of money on your utility bill and reduce your carbon footprint.
Find Pella Windows in Memphis Near You
At Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown, we are privileged to see new and unique homes being built in small suburbs near Memphis like Lakeland, Collierville, and Arlington, which are just a 20- to 30-minute drive from downtown. Many homeowners are choosing to move east of Memphis because they seek peace and tranquility. In Arlington, Collierville, and Lakeland, you can still find homes with plenty of beautiful scenery — which is a great feature to enjoy from your beautiful sunroom.
If you are in the process of installing a sunroom or already have one that needs new windows, we hope you will consider Pella’s superior-quality windows. Quality is at the heart of what we do, and our testing ensures that our products are built to last. In addition, we have products for every budget and offer financing.
If you are in the mid-south area, schedule a consultation by contacting Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown at (901) 316-0166 or stop by our showroom to meet with one of our window professionals at 3092 Village Shops Drive, Suite 16, Germantown, Tennessee.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.