Farmhouse Revival in Franklin
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Nashville
on January 23, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Location:
Franklin, TN
Products Used:
This lovely farmhouse-style home found new life with a window and door upgrade. Our homeowners opted for wood windows from our Pella® Lifestyle Series product line. These windows are our #1 performing wooden window option for the combination of energy, sound-reduction and value.
The Pella® Lifestyle Series windows are exceptionally energy-efficient, so these homeowners can look forward to savings on their energy costs. Black window frames are a popular option. The clean dark, minimal lines stand out against the quintessential white farmhouse.
The homeowners love their fiberglass entry door in the 1/2 Light Entry Door with Glass option. Pella's fiberglass entry doors have a tight seal to protect against drafts and leaks.
