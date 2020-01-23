Farmhouse Revival in Franklin

This lovely farmhouse-style home found new life with a window and door upgrade. Our homeowners opted for wood windows from our Pella® Lifestyle Series product line. These windows are our #1 performing wooden window option for the combination of energy, sound-reduction and value.

The Pella® Lifestyle Series windows are exceptionally energy-efficient, so these homeowners can look forward to savings on their energy costs. Black window frames are a popular option. The clean dark, minimal lines stand out against the quintessential white farmhouse.

The homeowners love their fiberglass entry door in the 1/2 Light Entry Door with Glass option. Pella's fiberglass entry doors have a tight seal to protect against drafts and leaks.