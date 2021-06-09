Low-Maintenance Vinyl Windows Update Murfreesboro Home
PostedbyJonathan Marrero
on June 9, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Murfreesboro, TN
Age of Structure:
Home was built in 1945
Area of Structure Involved:
Not a complete exterior window replacement, but a total of 11 windows were replaced
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows, and Pella 250 Series
The owner of this Murfreesboro home wanted to replace their old and dated windows with a low-maintenance, energy-efficient alternative. A must-have for the homeowner was a more appealing aesthetic for the home's exterior. The homeowner felt the old windows made the home feel and look dated.
The homeowner was very pleased with the Pella 250 Series double-hung windows that he chose for his home. The vinyl windows are low-maintenance and provided the aesthetic improvements sought by the home owner.
