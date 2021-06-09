Low-Maintenance Vinyl Windows Update Murfreesboro Home

The owner of this Murfreesboro home wanted to replace their old and dated windows with a low-maintenance, energy-efficient alternative. A must-have for the homeowner was a more appealing aesthetic for the home's exterior. The homeowner felt the old windows made the home feel and look dated.

The homeowner was very pleased with the Pella 250 Series double-hung windows that he chose for his home. The vinyl windows are low-maintenance and provided the aesthetic improvements sought by the home owner.