Low-Maintenance Vinyl Windows Update Murfreesboro Home

PostedbyJonathan Marrero

on June 9, 2021

Before

Before exterior view of home with existing windows

After

After exterior view of Pella replacement attic window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Murfreesboro, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    Home was built in 1945

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Not a complete exterior window replacement, but a total of 11 windows were replaced

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows, and Pella 250 Series

The owner of this Murfreesboro home wanted to replace their old and dated windows with a low-maintenance, energy-efficient alternative. A must-have for the homeowner was a more appealing aesthetic for the home's exterior. The homeowner felt the old windows made the home feel and look dated.

The homeowner was very pleased with the Pella 250 Series double-hung windows that he chose for his home. The vinyl windows are low-maintenance and provided the aesthetic improvements sought by the home owner.

After exterior view of Pella replacement front windows
After exterior view of Pella replacement side window

