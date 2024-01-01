<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Jonathan Marrero

Replacement Sales Manager

Jonathan Marrero, recently promoted to Replacement Sales Manager, brings a wealth of experience from his 15-year tenure with Pella. His dynamic career path includes pivotal roles starting as a Warehouse Technician, to a Service Technician and Project Manager, where he collaborated closely with our adept installation team. This varied background has endowed Jonathan with a deep understanding of customer needs, ensuring a superior replacement experience. Beyond his professional life, Jonathan is dedicated to his family, relishing quality time with his wife and two sons.

Projects & Blogs by this Team Member

Pella Experts

David Simmons

General Manager, Replacement Sales

Nicole Reinhart

In-Home Sales Consultant