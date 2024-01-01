Replacement Sales Manager

Jonathan Marrero, recently promoted to Replacement Sales Manager, brings a wealth of experience from his 15-year tenure with Pella. His dynamic career path includes pivotal roles starting as a Warehouse Technician, to a Service Technician and Project Manager, where he collaborated closely with our adept installation team. This varied background has endowed Jonathan with a deep understanding of customer needs, ensuring a superior replacement experience. Beyond his professional life, Jonathan is dedicated to his family, relishing quality time with his wife and two sons.