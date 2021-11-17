New Wood Entry Doors Add Elegance to Brentwood Home
PostedbyNicole Reinhart
on November 17, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Brentwood, TN
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entry doors and side entry door to the garage
Products Used:
After experiencing air leakage from her front entry door, this Brentwood homeowner enlisted the Pella of Nashville team's help with the replacement.
The client requested double mahogany entry doors with glass for an elegant but still durable upgrade.
The finished product was a thing of beauty, and the client was extremely pleased with the results.
