New Wood Entry Doors Add Elegance to Brentwood Home

Nicole Reinhart

on November 17, 2021

Double wood entry doors added to Brentwood, TN, home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Brentwood, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entry doors and side entry door to the garage

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors

After experiencing air leakage from her front entry door, this Brentwood homeowner enlisted the Pella of Nashville team's help with the replacement. 

The client requested double mahogany entry doors with glass for an elegant but still durable upgrade.

The finished product was a thing of beauty, and the client was extremely pleased with the results.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

