In-Home Sales Consultant

Nicole Reinhart, a steadfast member of the Pella team for 17 years, has consistently excelled in her role, a testament to her dedication and expertise. A Nashville native raised in Brentwood, Nicole's deep roots in the community enrich her understanding of our clients' unique needs. As an eight-time Presidents Club winner, her commitment to excellence is unmistakable. Alongside her professional achievements, Nicole cherishes life with her spouse and two children, embracing the outdoor lifestyle through hiking and exploring the natural beauty of Tennessee. Her local insight, combined with a passion for the outdoors, shapes a service experience that's genuinely in tune with our clients.