<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Double-Hung Windows Enhance Nashville Home's Curb Appeal

PostedbyJonathan Marrero

on June 9, 2021

Before

Before interior view of existing window

After

After interior view of Pella replacement window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Nashville, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    The home was built in 2013

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole house

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Pella Lifestyle Series, and Pella 250 Series

The owner of this Nashville wanted to replace all of their existing windows but maintain the original wood window look. They were also looking for a replacement product that would be low-maintenance.

The homeowner chose Pella Lifestyle and 250 Series double-hung windows to match the look they wanted with wood interior and low-maintenance clad exterior. The client was extremely pleased with the results. The home has new curb appeal and the new windows have increase the value of the home in a very competitive market.

After exterior view of Pella replacement view
Full exterior view of Pella replacement windows

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now