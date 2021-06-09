Pella Double-Hung Windows Enhance Nashville Home's Curb Appeal
PostedbyJonathan Marrero
on June 9, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Nashville, TN
Age of Structure:
The home was built in 2013
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole house
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Pella Lifestyle Series, and Pella 250 Series
The owner of this Nashville wanted to replace all of their existing windows but maintain the original wood window look. They were also looking for a replacement product that would be low-maintenance.
The homeowner chose Pella Lifestyle and 250 Series double-hung windows to match the look they wanted with wood interior and low-maintenance clad exterior. The client was extremely pleased with the results. The home has new curb appeal and the new windows have increase the value of the home in a very competitive market.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.