Pella Double-Hung Windows Enhance Nashville Home's Curb Appeal

The owner of this Nashville wanted to replace all of their existing windows but maintain the original wood window look. They were also looking for a replacement product that would be low-maintenance.

The homeowner chose Pella Lifestyle and 250 Series double-hung windows to match the look they wanted with wood interior and low-maintenance clad exterior. The client was extremely pleased with the results. The home has new curb appeal and the new windows have increase the value of the home in a very competitive market.