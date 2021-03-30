Replacement Hinged Patio Door
PostedbyJonathan Marrero
on March 30, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Nashville, TN
Age of Structure:
1900's
Area of Structure Involved:
Exterior patio door and window
Products Used:
The Pella of Nashville team worked with this homeowner to upgrade their exterior patio area. The homeowner chose a new hinged patio door and we outfitted it with custom windows.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.