Pella Windows & Doors of Franklin provides expert knowledge and professional installation to homeowners and professionals in the Nashville area and beyond. We proudly serve communities throughout central Tennessee and southern Kentucky, including Brentwood, Columbia, Spring Hill, Thompson Station, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Mount Juliet, Lebanon, La Vergne, Cookeville, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Springfield, Whitehouse, Ashland City, Dickson, McMinnville, Clarksville, Shelbyville, Manchester, Tullahoma, Bowling Green, and Hopkinsville, KY.
Pella Windows & Doors of Franklin is a proud member of the Williamson, Inc. Chamber and member of the American Architectural Manufacturers Association and partnered with The Nashville Predators. Pella of Franklin is also a proud member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ Business Rating.
The Pella Windows & Doors of Franklin team has years of experience in the industry and extensive expertise on homes in the central Tennessee and areas of southern Kentucky. We offer nine different product lines – such as wood, fiberglass and vinyl – and help customers select custom products for every style of home and every level of budget.
Visit our showroom conveniently located south of Nashville along I-65 in Cool Springs to experience the full line of high-quality, energy-efficient Pella products.
Nashville Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
We are constantly looking for ways to go the extra mile so you can focus on what matters to you. Our highly trained experts are dedicated to making your window-buying process collaborative, honest and easy.
No matter where, when or how you prefer to shop, our Pella showroom has you covered with personalized shopping tools. Every Pella showroom features products you can tailor to your personal style and lifestyle.
We’ve thought of every last detail when it comes to your personal window-buying process.
