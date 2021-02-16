<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
A Single Door Upgrade

PostedbyJonathan Marrero

on February 16, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Brentwood, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entry door

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Door

Our team worked to replace an old and outdated double French entry door, with a beautiful and modern wood single door. The homeowner is a huge fan of the frosted sidelights that add character and curb appeal to the home, with a touch of privacy to boot! 

Before

page banner

After

page banner

