A Single Door Upgrade
PostedbyJonathan Marrero
on February 16, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Brentwood, TN
Age of Structure:
20 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entry door
Products Used:
Our team worked to replace an old and outdated double French entry door, with a beautiful and modern wood single door. The homeowner is a huge fan of the frosted sidelights that add character and curb appeal to the home, with a touch of privacy to boot!
Before
After
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.