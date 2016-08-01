Custom Window Replacement

This is an older cape right around the corner from our Wellesley showroom. Customer originally wanted all Architect Series windows in entire home to keep with older style of home. Unfortunately, that was not in their budget. We were able to use Proline with SDL in the rear of the home where the customer wanted as much light as possible but keeping the look of individual panes. She wanted a heavier look on the french door. We used an Architect Series door with thicker grille bars.

Since we do not have replacement windows in the Proline Series and the builder did not want to replace all the trim, we used the Pella 250 vinyl double hung windows with SDL. Both the builder and the homeowner loved the product and the way the front of the house kept the look of an older appearance.

This is a great example of how we can mix and match product to meet our customer's needs and budget!