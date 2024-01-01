New England Double-Hung Windows
Timeless Double-Hung Windows Suit Traditional and Modern New England Homes
As the setting of some of the country’s earliest and most significant moments, New England is unsurprisingly home to many historic districts, all brimming with a range of traditional architectural styles. From Portsmouth to Portland, you’re sure to see your fair share of imposing Colonials, understated Greek Revivals, classic capes, charming ranch-styles and more. Despite the variety in looks, however, their tastes are much more closely aligned when it comes to windows.
Double-hung windows, also known as sash windows, feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among New England homeowners.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
