New England Double-Hung Windows

Timeless Double-Hung Windows Suit Traditional and Modern New England Homes

As the setting of some of the country’s earliest and most significant moments, New England is unsurprisingly home to many historic districts, all brimming with a range of traditional architectural styles. From Portsmouth to Portland, you’re sure to see your fair share of imposing Colonials, understated Greek Revivals, classic capes, charming ranch-styles and more. Despite the variety in looks, however, their tastes are much more closely aligned when it comes to windows.

Double-hung windows, also known as sash windows, feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among New England homeowners.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Traditional Style

If you’re worried that a window replacement project might jeopardize the integrity of your historic New England home, we’re here to reassure you that’s not the case with Pella. Our double-hung windows are true to traditional styles and materials, they meet historic ordinances and can be further enhanced with features that help preserve your home’s authenticity.

Vinyl Windows

Because energy-efficient, low-maintenance vinyl holds its own exceptionally well against New England’s frequent seasonal storms, it’s no surprise that this durable material is a popular choice among residents. When you upgrade to vinyl double-hung windows, you can feel confident that your home is getting a boost in style and performance.

New England Grille Pattern

Grilles are an important aspect of what gives double-hung windows their historic charm. While there are many options to choose from, the New England grille pattern is a natural fit for Maine and New Hampshire homes. It divides the window’s bottom panel of glass into two halves and the top panel into nine or even 16 smaller individual window panes.

Double-Hung Window Combinations

Double hung windows are often placed side-by-side to achieve a grand look. Highly customizable, double-hung windows complement the aesthetic of almost any style including Colonial Revivals, popular in the Northeast. Several bay windows are often combined side-by-side or flanking a central fixed window because of their ventilation.

New England Climate Recommendations

Salty Air

In coastal areas like Portsmouth and Portland, windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. With durable materials like fiberglass or vinyl, your double-hung windows can better maintain their integrity.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with Low-E glass coating may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Dual-Pane Glass

Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient dual-pane windows that are filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I open the lower and/or upper sash of my vinyl double-hung window?
What is ENERGY STAR®?
What makes Pella's windows energy efficient?
How can I save money when replacing windows?