At Pella Windows & Doors of New England, we strive to make window and door replacement as simple as possible for you. We help you choose your Pella® products and will professionally install them. What’s more, we can also explain financing options you can explore to help you with your project.

A number of factors can play into the cost of your window or door replacement. First, think about the size of your project — will you be replacing a single door or are you wanting to replace several windows? Your cost will also vary based on the style of windows or doors you choose and which material they’re crafted from. Your project’s cost can also change when you add or remove features and options.

In addition to learning about your financing options and considered all the factors that will go into the cost of your project, you can make financing your project even smoother by taking advantage of any current special offers we have. Give us a call at 603-228-3352 or schedule a free, in-home consultation to learn more.