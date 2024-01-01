New England Front Entry Doors
Replacement Front Entry Doors Add Charm to New England Homes
It’s not difficult to find a charming home in New England. The homes in central and southeastern New Hampshire and southwest Maine are brimming with history and curb appeal. From Victorian farmhouses in Plymouth and classic Colonials in Manchester to the Cottage-style homes found along the seacoast from Hampton to Portland, homes in this region are rich in charm.
A stylish entrance can have a huge impact on a home’s overall appearance. Front doors serve not only as the entry to your home, but they also speak to the history of your home and your personal preferences.
Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door
Slide 1 / 4
50% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
No Interest, No Payments Until 20252Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Front Door with Sidelights
Victorian Front Doors
Fiberglass Entry Doors
New England Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Fiberglass Doors
Winter Weather
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.