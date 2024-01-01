<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New England Front Entry Doors

Replacement Front Entry Doors Add Charm to New England Homes

It’s not difficult to find a charming home in New England. The homes in central and southeastern New Hampshire and southwest Maine are brimming with history and curb appeal. From Victorian farmhouses in Plymouth and classic Colonials in Manchester to the Cottage-style homes found along the seacoast from Hampton to Portland, homes in this region are rich in charm.

A stylish entrance can have a huge impact on a home’s overall appearance. Front doors serve not only as the entry to your home, but they also speak to the history of your home and your personal preferences.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door

Slide 1 / 4

50% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

No Interest, No Payments Until 20252

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Door with Sidelights

Sidelights, narrow window panels on one or both sides of a front door, draw natural light indoors and present homeowners with another opportunity to customize their entries. Sidelights are versatile additions to front entry door systems and can be found on many different styles of homes.

Victorian Front Doors

Asymmetrical design and artful details are prominent characteristics of Victorian-era homes, like many of those found in Portsmouth. When designing a front entry door for your Queen Anne-style home, consider how a front door with a single sidelight or a fiberglass front door with decorative glass would enhance the style.

Fiberglass Entry Doors

Wood entry doors have timeless appeal and are common sights on traditional-style homes, yet many New England homeowners prefer the low-maintenance and energy-efficient qualities found in fiberglass entry doors. Easy-care Pella fiberglass front doors are available in a wide range of stains and finish colors, including a wood-look finish, that requires no additional painting or restaining.

New England Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Winter Weather

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Protect your door from the elements with a storm door from Pella.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of New England expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?