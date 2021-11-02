Replacement Windows for Traditional & Historic Homes

Many families across New England live in traditional or historic homes. Traditional homes, like Victorian, Colonial, Georgian and more can be found in abundance throughout Maine and New Hampshire. These homes are attractive due to their charm and unique characteristics that signify a specific period in time.

Owning an older home can present challenges, especially when it comes to being energy efficient and comfortable. Some of these traditional and historic homes may have original windows and doors that cause drafts and are needing to be replaced. Installing replacement windows and doors can lead to a cozier environment throughout the seasons. If the replacement windows and doors are energy efficient, homeowners may even enjoy energy savings month to month on their bills.

When it’s time to update a historic home with new windows or doors, matching the original style can put forth a challenge. Here are some guidelines to follow to stay true to a home’s architecture and elements.