Northern Indiana Sliding Glass Doors
Sliding Patio Doors Provide More Space and Sunlight
Northern Indiana has seen its share of growth in recent years. Fort Wayne had the state’s second largest population gain, while South Bend continues to make news for its economic development. Granger, outside of South Bend, and Fort Wayne suburbs like Auburn are expanding rapidly. There’s a growing mix of modern, new construction to add to the historic homes Indiana is known for.
Sliding glass doors fit homes new and old. They are a popular addition to homes of all types because they draw in sunshine, connect indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, and offer ease-of-use — all while saving square footage in your home and on your back deck.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door
Slide 1 / 4
60% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
0% APR for 48 Months2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Craftsman Style
Black Sliding Glass Doors
Modern Style and Decor
Sliding Door Blinds and Curtains
Northern Indiana Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Vinyl Sliding Glass Doors
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.