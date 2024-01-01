<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Northern Indiana Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding Patio Doors Provide More Space and Sunlight

Northern Indiana has seen its share of growth in recent years. Fort Wayne had the state’s second largest population gain, while South Bend continues to make news for its economic development. Granger, outside of South Bend, and Fort Wayne suburbs like Auburn are expanding rapidly. There’s a growing mix of modern, new construction to add to the historic homes Indiana is known for.

Sliding glass doors fit homes new and old. They are a popular addition to homes of all types because they draw in sunshine, connect indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, and offer ease-of-use — all while saving square footage in your home and on your back deck.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Craftsman Style

Northern Indiana has a wide range of architectural styles dating back to the Victorians, Italianates, and Gothic Revivals built in the 1800s. But Craftsman homes dot most of the landscape — specifically Craftsman-style bungalows. Bungalows have open floor plans that emphasize an economical use of space, which makes sliding patio doors a good fit. Craftsman homes have simple, elegant designs which pair well with more traditional sliding door styles and features.

Black Sliding Glass Doors

Black window and door frames are a hot national trend, and northern Indiana is no exception. Many homeowners are updating their homes with modern, black windows and patio doors. The color seen in most older homes in Elkhart, Fort Wayne, and Greater South Bend is a natural golden oak. Black sliding glass doors bring an updated, more elegant look to these houses for homeowners looking to freshen up a dated design.

Modern Style and Decor

Black frames and contemporary Craftsman style are part of the move towards more modern homes. Modern design is about sleek style and clean sightlines. Sliding patio doors with thinner frames and simple, smooth edges bring an updated look to traditional homes and older Craftsman houses. Modern sliding door styles are available in wood, vinyl, and fiberglass, with options for every budget.

Sliding Door Blinds and Curtains

The large glass panels on sliding patio doors bring in plenty of light but can leave little room for privacy. Blinds are the most common choice of window covering in northern Indiana. Vertical blinds are popular because you can push them to the side for a clear opening or keep them closed and adjust the blinds to bring in a little light. Between-the-glass blinds work like traditional window blinds, except they’re between two panes of glass and don’t get in the way like vertical blinds.

Product Lines

Northern Indiana Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The added insulation helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the hot, humid summer.

Vinyl Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding doors must be able to stand up to bitter cold and lake-effect snow and keep the elements from impacting your comfort. Vinyl is a low-maintenance and energy-efficient material suited for Indiana’s climate.

