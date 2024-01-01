Northern Indiana Sliding Glass Doors

Northern Indiana has seen its share of growth in recent years. Fort Wayne had the state’s second largest population gain, while South Bend continues to make news for its economic development. Granger, outside of South Bend, and Fort Wayne suburbs like Auburn are expanding rapidly. There’s a growing mix of modern, new construction to add to the historic homes Indiana is known for.

Sliding glass doors fit homes new and old. They are a popular addition to homes of all types because they draw in sunshine, connect indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, and offer ease-of-use — all while saving square footage in your home and on your back deck.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door