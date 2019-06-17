Window Replacement for Hoagland Home
on June 17, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Hoagland, IN
Age of Structure:
18 Years Old
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio, Exterior Patio
Products Used:
This Hoagland, Indiana, homeowner loves to be on their back patio and overlook the garden in the backyard.
The old windows let in drafts during the winter and during the summer the room was too warm to sit in.
With the replacement windows from Pella's 250 series, the room now let's in the perfect amount of light and helps keep the room cool while allowing the beautiful back patio and yard to be seen.
Project Gallery
