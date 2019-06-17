<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement for Hoagland Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana

June 17, 2019

Sun room with sliding vinyl windows and a view overlooking a garden

Project Scope

This Hoagland, Indiana, homeowner loves to be on their back patio and overlook the garden in the backyard.

The old windows let in drafts during the winter and during the summer the room was too warm to sit in.

With the replacement windows from Pella's 250 series, the room now let's in the perfect amount of light and helps keep the room cool while allowing the beautiful back patio and yard to be seen.

Project Gallery

