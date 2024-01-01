Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Northern Virginia
As one of the original 13 colonies, Virginia has strong ties to Colonial architecture. New homes being constructed in the area often follow the classic look by integrating wood windows and patio doors. Double-hung windows and French doors are particularly popular because they provide that classic connection to Virginia's history.
Whether you want the classic Colonial look or a contemporary upgrade, Pella of Northern Virginia can help you match the right styles and products to your home. Trust us to guide you to the right windows and doors, as well as the best placement, room use, orientation, energy-efficient features, and more.
View new construction projects in Northern Virginia
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Gaithersburg
202 Perry ParkwaySuite 6Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Call Now:(202) 810-6722
Service:(301) 957-7014
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Beltsville
12100 Baltimore AvenueSuite 1Beltsville, MD 20705
Call Now:(301) 685-1715
Service:(301) 957-7014
Ready to Explore Options?
We can help you explore your options by connecting you with a local Pella expert in your area. Tell us about your project to get a custom project consultation today.