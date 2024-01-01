Equipping your home with new windows plays a crucial role in enhancing your home's energy efficiency, comfort, and overall appearance. If you are looking to increase the value of your home, you should consider replacing your old windows.

The following are an indication that it is time to upgrade your windows:

Physical damage like cracks.

You notice a loss in window functionality or the ability to operate the window itself. Nearby carpet or furniture has become faded.

Your electric bills have slowly crept higher without any other explanation.

If your windows are underperforming, it is likely time to outfit your Arlington home with modern window technology and advanced features. Pella Windows have many unique features and style choices that can enhance your home.