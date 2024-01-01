Patio Doors Connect Homeowners to Nature
Peoria, Illinois, is an iconic Midwestern city rife with history. Famous American architect and interior designer Frank Lloyd Wright created the Prairie home style in the early 1900s and one of the first homes in the style — the Francis W. Little Home — was built in Peoria in 1903.
One of the goals of the Prairie style is to blend in with its surroundings and emulate the prairie landscape. Prairie homes aim to connect your indoor living space with the outdoors and a patio is an ideal addition for this home style and many others found in Peoria, from traditional to modern.
The style of patio door you choose for your home can set the overall tone of your space. It’s possible that Frank Lloyd Wright would have approved of minimalist sliding patio doors. This style of door has a large viewable area and lets in lots of natural light. Meanwhile, French patio doors add a more elegant feel to traditional homes where craftsmanship and history meet as one.
Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door (french patio doors), sliding glass door, gliding door, sliding door (sliding patio doors)
