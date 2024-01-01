<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Patio Doors Connect Homeowners to Nature

Peoria, Illinois, is an iconic Midwestern city rife with history. Famous American architect and interior designer Frank Lloyd Wright created the Prairie home style in the early 1900s and one of the first homes in the style — the Francis W. Little Home — was built in Peoria in 1903.

One of the goals of the Prairie style is to blend in with its surroundings and emulate the prairie landscape. Prairie homes aim to connect your indoor living space with the outdoors and a patio is an ideal addition for this home style and many others found in Peoria, from traditional to modern.

The style of patio door you choose for your home can set the overall tone of your space. It’s possible that Frank Lloyd Wright would have approved of minimalist sliding patio doors. This style of door has a large viewable area and lets in lots of natural light. Meanwhile, French patio doors add a more elegant feel to traditional homes where craftsmanship and history meet as one.

Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door (french patio doors), sliding glass door, gliding door, sliding door (sliding patio doors)

Popular Local Trends & Styles

French Patio Doors

French patio doors are hinged from the side and swing open from the center. They either open into the interior of the home (inswing) or to the outside (outswing). While these doors can work in contemporary settings, they are particularly well-suited for traditional and historic homes, such as those built in the Cape Cod, Tudor, Colonial, Craftsman, Victorian and Queen Anne home styles. You are likely to encounter French doors on homes in Peoria’s West Bluff and North Side Historic Districts, as well as in the village of Peoria Heights, which is known for its prestigious homes.

Sliding Patio Doors

Sliding patio doors operate along a track that sits within a frame versus swinging outward. This allows for more usable space on your patio and gives you unobstructed views of the outdoors. These doors — available in vinyl, fiberglass or wood — are a popular choice for contemporary and minimalist homes or situations where the homeowner is seeking more natural light. Sliding patio doors can be upgraded with screens, blinds and energy-efficient Low-E glass coating.

Fiberglass Patio Doors

Pella® Impervia® sliding patio doors are exceptionally energy efficient and durable. Fiberglass patio doors are built to withstand extreme heat and sub-zero cold. This makes them a smart option for Peoria homes, which can be impacted by snowstorms and thunderstorms.

Bifold Patio Doors

If you’re truly looking to connect your home with the outdoors, consider bifold patio doors. These doors consist of two or more glass panels hinged together to open accordion-style. Bifold patio doors let in lots of natural light when closed and are designed to fold inward or outward. Pella bifold patio doors showcase a sleek look and are an excellent fit for modern Peoria homes.

Product Lines

Peoria Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the cold winter months by reducing the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass made with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for Peoria’s bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those bitter cold temps — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Peoria expert can help you pick out a patio door that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

