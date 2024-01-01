Pella Windows & Doors of Peoria
Located on North Sheridan Road, across the street from Papa John’s, Pella Windows and Doors of Peoria is your home for beautifully-crafted windows and entry and patio doors. We pride ourselves on being a dependable source of new replacement windows and doors for area homeowners, providing them with high-quality, dependable and energy-efficient products for their homes.
At Pella Windows and Doors of Peoria, we take our commitment to customer service very seriously. With that in mind, we extend an exclusive promise to our area homeowners: The Pella Promise. We are dedicated to bringing you peace of mind during your window or door replacement project and getting it finished right and to your satisfaction. Our promise to you is:
- The right product for your project. We’ll work with you to find the correct product for your home and budget.
- No mess, no guess installation day. Pella professional installers will respect your home as if it were their own.
- Pella Care Guarantee. Our warranties are designed to give you peace of mind.
- A simple step-by-step replacement process. Our Pella advisors are dedicated to offering expert advice for every step of your project.
Visit our showroom to explore our innovative products and see our craftsmanship up close and in person or feel free to schedule an in-home consultation to have one of our windows and doors experts offer their counsel on your project.
Peoria Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Local Trending Products
- Patio Doors Connect Homeowners to Nature
- Peoria Bay Windows
Popular Window & Door Styles
- Sliding Patio Replacement Doors
- Steel Entry Replacement Doors
- Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
- Custom Replacement Windows
Nearby Showrooms
River City Pella Windows and Doors
4308 North Sheridan RoadSuite APeoria, IL 61614
Call Now:(309) 690-4777
Service:(563) 441-1756
River City Pella Windows and Doors
2830 East 53rd StreetDavenport, IA 52807
Call Now:(563) 441-1756
Service:(563) 441-1756