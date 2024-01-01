Located on North Sheridan Road, across the street from Papa John’s, Pella Windows and Doors of Peoria is your home for beautifully-crafted windows and entry and patio doors. We pride ourselves on being a dependable source of new replacement windows and doors for area homeowners, providing them with high-quality, dependable and energy-efficient products for their homes.

At Pella Windows and Doors of Peoria, we take our commitment to customer service very seriously. With that in mind, we extend an exclusive promise to our area homeowners: The Pella Promise. We are dedicated to bringing you peace of mind during your window or door replacement project and getting it finished right and to your satisfaction. Our promise to you is:

The right product for your project. We’ll work with you to find the correct product for your home and budget.

No mess, no guess installation day. Pella professional installers will respect your home as if it were their own.

Pella Care Guarantee. Our warranties are designed to give you peace of mind.

A simple step-by-step replacement process. Our Pella advisors are dedicated to offering expert advice for every step of your project.

Visit our showroom to explore our innovative products and see our craftsmanship up close and in person or feel free to schedule an in-home consultation to have one of our windows and doors experts offer their counsel on your project.