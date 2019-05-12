<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
30-Year-Old Pella Windows Replaced with Aluminum Clad Pella Windows

on May 12, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Wilmington, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    Windows were 30+ years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Bow Windows

The homeowners of this Wilmington, Delaware home wanted to replace old Pella windows that were more than 30 years old. The existing windows were all wood and the homeowners wanted new windows that required less maintenance.

Local Pella Expert Installers replaced the old wood windows with wood aluminum clad windows.

The updated bow windows are beautiful against the red brick home and significantly decrease the amount of maintenance needed for upkeep.

