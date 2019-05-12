30-Year-Old Pella Windows Replaced with Aluminum Clad Pella Windows
on May 12, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Wilmington, DE
Age of Structure:
Windows were 30+ years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Wilmington, Delaware home wanted to replace old Pella windows that were more than 30 years old. The existing windows were all wood and the homeowners wanted new windows that required less maintenance.
Local Pella Expert Installers replaced the old wood windows with wood aluminum clad windows.
The updated bow windows are beautiful against the red brick home and significantly decrease the amount of maintenance needed for upkeep.
