Beautiful Home in Cedar Run Development Features Wood Casement Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on November 8, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Malvern, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this beautiful new construction home in the Cedar Run Development in Malvern, PA wanted windows and doors that made their home look grand. We installed wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding throughout the home. The black wood windows complement the exterior of the home nicely and bring a contemporary twist to the traditional style home.
We also installed a wood entry door in the home. The contemporary wood windows and doors used throughout the home enhance the look of the stunning new residence in the Cedar Run Development. A special thank you to R C Hellings for making this home a reality.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.