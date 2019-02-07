Before and After: Improved Functionality After Entry Door Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on February 7, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Wilmington, DE
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entry
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Wilmington, DE home didn't like the look of the storm door on their front door and wanted something that would allow more light into their entryway. We installed a red fiberglass entry door. The beautiful new entry door adds a pop of color and elevates the curb appeal of the home. We worked with Martins Home Improvement for this beautiful transformation.
