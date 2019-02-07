<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Before and After: Improved Functionality After Entry Door Replacement

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on February 7, 2019

Before

before image of wilmington home with new red fiberglass entry door

After

after image of wilmington home with new red fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Wilmington, DE

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this Wilmington, DE home didn't like the look of the storm door on their front door and wanted something that would allow more light into their entryway. We installed a red fiberglass entry door. The beautiful new entry door adds a pop of color and elevates the curb appeal of the home. We worked with Martins Home Improvement for this beautiful transformation.

