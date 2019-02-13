Bifold Patio Doors Are Perfect Fit for Custom Princeton Pool House

This Princeton, NJ homeowner needed an open and easily accessible door for their custom pool house. The main focus of this project was to make sure the inside of the pool house was bright and allowed in a lot of natural light. We installed wood bifold patio doors with transoms for this project. The beautiful new doors have created a wall of glass that allow plenty of natural light into the pool house. The homeowners love the new doors in their custom pool house and can't wait to enjoy it this summer!