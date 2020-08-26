<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Lifestyle Series Windows Refresh Philadelphia Building

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on August 26, 2020

Before

Exterior view of multi-level brick building with old windows

After

Exterior view of brick multi-level building with new black wood windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade:

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This building in Philadelphia had old windows that were failing in terms of energy efficiency.

The building owner wanted new windows to update the energy efficiency and appearance of his building.

Our black Lifestyle Series windows improved the energy efficiency and refreshed the outside of the building, providing modern update it deserved. The final result is beautiful!

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now