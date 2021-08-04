<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Windows Add Bold Statement to Beautiful New Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on August 4, 2021

Interior view of three side-by-side black wood casement windows.

Project Scope

This newly constructed home on the Main Line in Paoli, Pennsylvania, makes a bold statement!

Corbett Hall of CD Hall Builders built this beautiful home and used Paul Alviggi's expertise to put in Pella Architect Series doors and Lifestyle windows finished in black. The black windows create a stunning contrast with the white siding. Also, including patio doors in the front of the home creates even more architectural interest.

Overall, a beautiful new home.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now