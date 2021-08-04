Black Windows Add Bold Statement to Beautiful New Home
on August 4, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Paoli, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire House
Products Used:
This newly constructed home on the Main Line in Paoli, Pennsylvania, makes a bold statement!
Corbett Hall of CD Hall Builders built this beautiful home and used Paul Alviggi's expertise to put in Pella Architect Series doors and Lifestyle windows finished in black. The black windows create a stunning contrast with the white siding. Also, including patio doors in the front of the home creates even more architectural interest.
Overall, a beautiful new home.
Project Gallery
