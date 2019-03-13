Black Windows and Door Add Contemporary Element to Stately Home

The homeowner of this Montgomery County, PA home had some very specific needs that took specific measuring down to the 1/8 inch. They also had custom plantation interior shutters that had to be carefully removed and reset, and our expert installers were up for the job! In terms of the entry door, the homeowner needed a door that wouldn't require a lot of upkeep but also matched the high-end contemporary look of the rest of the home. We installed a black fiberglass double entry door with multiple glass panels. The new entry door matches the contemporary style of the home perfectly and allows more natural light into the home.

We also installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. We managed to replace the windows, even with the added challenges, perfectly. When we did the replacement, we managed to measure within 1/8 of an inch and this allowed us to keep the existing interior trim without having to touch up any paint.