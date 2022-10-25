Brigantine Beach Club Condominiums Get Makeover Complete With New Windows and Doors

The Brigantine Beach Club is a beachfront condominium located in Brigantine, NJ. To complete the transformation, we installed new white Impervia fiberglass sliding windows and sliding doors to contrast the building's gray exterior. The sliding windows and doors also provide ease of use and functionality.

The units at the end and on the corner of the building were provided with DP performance upgrades to meet the required design pressure that comes with the increased wind loads of this very sought-after beachfront location. This condo underwent a major transformation to clean up and modernize its look, and our team was thrilled to be part of the process!