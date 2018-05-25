<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Custom Wood Double-Hung Windows Match Original Detail

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on May 25, 2018

philadelphia home with wood double-hung replacement windows

Project Scope

Replacement windows were needed for this impressive Philadelphia estate. The new windows were required to match the original windows exactly to maintain the character and historical integrity of the building. We installed custom wood double-hung windows that exactly matched the original style and sizes. All of the historic details surrounding the windows and frames were preserved and intact.

Project Gallery

