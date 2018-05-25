Custom Wood Double-Hung Windows Match Original Detail
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on May 25, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Replacement windows were needed for this impressive Philadelphia estate. The new windows were required to match the original windows exactly to maintain the character and historical integrity of the building. We installed custom wood double-hung windows that exactly matched the original style and sizes. All of the historic details surrounding the windows and frames were preserved and intact.
Project Gallery
