Double Wood Entry Door Replaces Single Door in Medford Home

The homeowner of this 17 year old Medford, NJ home was ready to replace the old single entry door with a new double entry door. We replaced the old six foot entry door with an eight foot wood double entry door with mahogany black stain. This project was complex because in order to replace the old door with the bigger double entry door, we had to do a header change to accommodate the new door size.

The new door fits perfectly with the header change we implemented. The homeowner was so overjoyed with the outcome that they purchased two additional doors for other areas of the home.