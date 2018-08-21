<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Drafty Windows Get New Life With New Double-Hung Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on August 21, 2018

Before

old drafty steel window

After

drafty window gets new life with double hung windows front of home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Drexel Hill, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front and Side of Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners of this Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, home needed to replace their old and drafty steel windows with a more contemporary look.

We chose to install wood double-hung windows because they enhanced the airflow and ventilation throughout the home and improved the home's curb appeal.

Project Gallery

