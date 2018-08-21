Drafty Windows Get New Life With New Double-Hung Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on August 21, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Drexel Hill, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front and Side of Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, home needed to replace their old and drafty steel windows with a more contemporary look.
We chose to install wood double-hung windows because they enhanced the airflow and ventilation throughout the home and improved the home's curb appeal.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.