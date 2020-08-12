Entry Door Replacement Upgrades Efficiency and Matches Original Perfectly

The homeowner had a builder grade door with a completely rotten frame. They wanted to keep the overall look of the old door but replace it for energy efficiency and to get rid of the old and rotten frame.

The homeowners wanted to make sure that their new door would be easy to take care of and rather maintenance free.

To meet the homeowners needs of great energy efficiency, low maintenance, and a matching original aesthetic we installed a fiberglass entry door with a lifetime warranty. The door, with its navy-blue exterior, sidelights, and transoms matched the original in nearly every way and the homeowners love the end result.