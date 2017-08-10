<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Elegant Fiberglass Entry Door Remodel

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on August 10, 2017

Before

old entry door

After

new fiberglass entry door with woodgrain

The homeowner of this 10 year old Malvern, PA home wanted a beautiful new entry door to replace his builder-grade door. The original door had a curved top which the homeowner did not want. Our expert installers modified the trim around the front door to accept a rectangular transom.

The new fiberglass entry door significantly improved curb appeal with a modern elegant look.

