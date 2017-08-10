Elegant Fiberglass Entry Door Remodel
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on August 10, 2017
Before
After
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 10 year old Malvern, PA home wanted a beautiful new entry door to replace his builder-grade door. The original door had a curved top which the homeowner did not want. Our expert installers modified the trim around the front door to accept a rectangular transom.
The new fiberglass entry door significantly improved curb appeal with a modern elegant look.
