Fiberglass Entry Door System Rejuvenates Montgomeryville Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on March 18, 2020

Before

Old solid entry door on a brick home

After

Fiberglass entry door system with decorative glass and full-length sidelights

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Montgomeryville, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade their entryway. They had a fading navy blue door that they felt took away from the overall beauty of their home.

They wanted to upgrade the overall look of the entryway and their home, but also wanted to make sure the new door still matched their overall aesthetic.

We replaced the faded navy blue entry door with a fiberglass entry door system with wood stain and obscured glass. The new door and sidelights match the aesthetic of the home better than its predecessor and the homeowners love the upgrade it's given their home.

