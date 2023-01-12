Fiberglass Windows Modernize Apartment Building While Wood Windows Maintain History for Adjacent Townhomes

These historic townhomes in the Wilmington area now feature our Reserve double-hung windows. The white finish on the front façade further enabled us to better match the building's historic details, which was an important goal for this project. Able to be lowered from the top or raised from the bottom, the double-hung windows in this renovation also merge convenience with a gorgeous traditional look.

Wood is often an ideal material for historic window replacements, chosen to help improve curb appeal while still maintaining the historical integrity of a home. As evidenced by the stunning final results of this project, our wood windows at Pella of Philadelphia come in a variety of finishes and colors that are able to accommodate your project’s specific style needs.