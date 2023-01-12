Fiberglass Windows Modernize Apartment Building While Wood Windows Maintain History for Adjacent Townhomes
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on January 12, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Wilmington, DE
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
The Quaker Arts property in the Philadelphia region underwent several changes, including renovation, new construction, and the installation of historic replacement windows for the separate adjacent townhomes. Our local Philadelphia team, along with our versatile product offerings, helped achieve the unique goals of each individual building.
Historic Townhome Window Replacement at Quaker Arts
These historic townhomes in the Wilmington area now feature our Reserve double-hung windows. The white finish on the front façade further enabled us to better match the building's historic details, which was an important goal for this project. Able to be lowered from the top or raised from the bottom, the double-hung windows in this renovation also merge convenience with a gorgeous traditional look.
Wood is often an ideal material for historic window replacements, chosen to help improve curb appeal while still maintaining the historical integrity of a home. As evidenced by the stunning final results of this project, our wood windows at Pella of Philadelphia come in a variety of finishes and colors that are able to accommodate your project’s specific style needs.
New Construction and Replacement Windows at Quaker Arts
Our team installed replacement windows on the first and second floors of this new construction while a third floor was added to the existing building. This setup allowed our team to utilize a typical nail fin on the new construction's third floor while using a clip on the first and second to stay tight on the existing masonry opening. The new, black fiberglass windows provide the building with a contemporary, cohesive look that offers long-lasting durability.
Whether you’re in need of home window replacements or outfitting a new construction, Pella of Philadelphia aims to make the process a seamless experience. Schedule a consultation with us or browse other local Philadelphia window projects to get inspired today.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.