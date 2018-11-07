Hinged Patio Door Eliminates Draft In Williamstown Home

The homeowners of this 22 year old Williamstown, NJ home needed to replace their old aluminum sliding patio door for something more energy efficient. The previous patio door often left the homeowners feeling cold drafts in that area of the home. We installed a hinged patio door, which connects the enclosed patio space to the dining room. The homeowners were also looking to spruce up the dining area, so our sales rep recommended stain on the interior of the door to match some cabinets they just had installed. The new patio door is more energy efficient, and the homeowners are very happy with the end product.