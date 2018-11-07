<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Hinged Patio Door Eliminates Draft In Williamstown Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 7, 2018

Before

before image of philadelphia home with new french inswing patio doors

After

french inswing doors for philadelphia home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Williamstown, NJ

  • Age of Structure:

    1996

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio and Dining Room

  • Products Used:

    Hinged Patio Doors

The homeowners of this 22 year old Williamstown, NJ home needed to replace their old aluminum sliding patio door for something more energy efficient. The previous patio door often left the homeowners feeling cold drafts in that area of the home. We installed a hinged patio door, which connects the enclosed patio space to the dining room. The homeowners were also looking to spruce up the dining area, so our sales rep recommended stain on the interior of the door to match some cabinets they just had installed. The new patio door is more energy efficient, and the homeowners are very happy with the end product.

