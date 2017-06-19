<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Historic Home's Double-Hung Window Renovation

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on June 19, 2017

Before

historic home in philadelphia gets new double hung windows

After

after image of new philadelphia townhome that gets new double hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    1920

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

This customer purchased their house two years ago and has been living there while doing a complete renovation. Aesthetically, the homeowner wanted to revert the look of the windows back to their original splendor. A single vertical grille pattern and a dark finish were very important to him.

We chose to install wood double hung windows for this project. The new windows improved the functionality and energy efficiency of the home.

