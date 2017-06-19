Historic Home's Double-Hung Window Renovation
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on June 19, 2017
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
1920
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
This customer purchased their house two years ago and has been living there while doing a complete renovation. Aesthetically, the homeowner wanted to revert the look of the windows back to their original splendor. A single vertical grille pattern and a dark finish were very important to him.
We chose to install wood double hung windows for this project. The new windows improved the functionality and energy efficiency of the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.