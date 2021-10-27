Historic Philadelphia Building Receives Full Window Replacement

In Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Carl Mackley Houses were originally completed in 1935 as single-family apartments for union workers. The complex was the first federally funded housing complex. It was named after Carl Mackley, a 22-year-old union worker who was tragically killed on March 6, 1930, while supporting a strike at the H.C. Aberie Company. With all this backstory, the complex earned a spot on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places in 1982 and went on the National Register of Historic places in 1998.

With all these years passed, it was time for a complete renovation of this historic 184-unit affordable housing complex in Northeast Philadelphia. The 23.7-million-dollar project includes the replacement of over 1200 windows with the help of Pella and Domnus Construction. With the historical features of the complex, the need for increased occupant comfort and the need for longevity based on the guarantee for the complex to remain affordable for the next 40 years, Pella Impervia fiberglass windows were the perfect choice. In addition, replacing the windows was also an essential part of restoring and improving the thermal efficiency of the units.

We are extremely grateful to have been a part of a project with so much history that has the important goal of providing affordable housing to good people and workers.