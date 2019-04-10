Historically Accurate Dutch Door for Butler Pantry in Villanova Home

The homeowner of this Villanova, PA home was reviving a butler pantry in their home and wanted a door to the patio that was both accurate historically as well as functional. This custom door is beautifully crafted and split in half. The homeowner can open only the top portion of the door when needed and it's perfect for serving friends and family on the patio. When needed, it can also operate as a fully functioning door. The door is mahogany and features true divided lights and authentic Dutch door hardware. The homeowner is extremely happy with the amazing result and can't believe they got exactly what they wanted.