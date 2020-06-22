Impervia Fiberglass Windows Replace Old Problematic Windows

The homeowner had various problems with leaking and drafts in their old white windows. They were looking for new windows that would take care of those various issues but also update their home in terms of aesthetics as well.

Due to the large openings of the old windows, the homeowner expressed concern that even new windows would have the same problems the old ones did eventually. This is why we proposed to her our Impervia Fiberglass windows. Their extreme durability greatly impressed her, and she decided that they would be, by far, best for her home.

In addition to loving the fiberglass option available to her, our homeowner also loved being able to replace her old windows with windows that were black on both the interior and exterior, which she feels updates the home splendidly.