Lifestyle Bay and Casement Windows Unify Landsdale Home

This Landsdale, Pennsylvania, home had a combination of old wood and vinyl windows that were failing in terms of energy efficiency.

The homeowners wanted new windows that would improve the energy efficiency of their whole home and create a more uniform aesthetic. They also wanted to make sure they let more light into their home as well.

We replaced the combination of windows with a new bay and casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with bright white trim to create a beautiful, more uniform look for the home. Abundant glass lets in more light into the home. The homeowner loves the results.