Modern Remodel For 40 Year Old Princeton Home

The owners of this 40 year old home in Princeton, NJ just purchased this home and wanted to renovate and modernize the entire home. They added two more bedrooms as well as add to the sunroom and living room on the rear side of the home. We worked closely with Drezner Architecture to design windows and doors that perfectly complement the home's new style. Wood casement windows with top row grilles are featured throughout the home. The new windows allow for ease when operating and allow natural light to enter the home.

We also installed a beautiful wood front entry door for this project.