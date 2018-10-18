Modern Remodel For 40 Year Old Princeton Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on October 18, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Princeton, NJ
Age of Structure:
About 40 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home and New Addition
Products Used:
The owners of this 40 year old home in Princeton, NJ just purchased this home and wanted to renovate and modernize the entire home. They added two more bedrooms as well as add to the sunroom and living room on the rear side of the home. We worked closely with Drezner Architecture to design windows and doors that perfectly complement the home's new style. Wood casement windows with top row grilles are featured throughout the home. The new windows allow for ease when operating and allow natural light to enter the home.
We also installed a beautiful wood front entry door for this project.
