Casement Window Looks Like Double-Hung to Match Historic Gladwyne Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 10, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Gladwyne, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    1830's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Guest Suite

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Casement Windows

The homeowner of this 1830's Gladwyne home needed new windows for their guest suite that would match the double-hung windows they had in the rest of their home. Adding a double-hung window posed a problem as the existing opening size would not allow the opening to meet egress. In order to meet egress and match the double-hung style of the rest of the home's windows we created a customized casement window that looks exactly like a double-hung window. This custom window operates like a casement window and looks like a double-hung. The homeowners are very pleased with our creative solution. The replacement casement window meets egress and matches the rest of their double-hung windows on their historic home.



